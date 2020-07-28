Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Ebenezer Ofori picks up injury in AIK’s derby defeat against Djurgarden

Ghana international Ebenezer Ofori

Ghana's Ebenezer Ofori picked up an injury last Sunday while in action for AIK in their crucial encounter against rivals Djurgarden in the Swedish top-flight league.



In what was a Matchday 11 fixture in the ongoing 2020 Swedish Allsvenskan campaign, the hardworking midfielder earned a starting role for his team at the Friends Arena.



Just after 33 minutes of play, Ebenezer Ofori had to be taken off after a nasty collision with a player of Djurgarden in the middle of the park.



With his position taken over by Tom Strannegard, AIK pushed for the crucial goal to earn all 3 points at the end of the 90 minutes.



Unfortunately, a solitary strike from Aslak Witry in the 77th minuted handed Djurgarden a narrow away win.



Though it is understood that Ebenezer Ofori’s injury is not that serious, checks have revealed that he will not be available for AIK’s next game.

