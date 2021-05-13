You are here: HomeSports2021 05 13Article 1260388

Sports News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Football Ghana

Ebenezer Assifuah scores for Pau FC in draw at Toulouse

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana international Ebenezer Assifuah Ghana international Ebenezer Assifuah

Ghana international, Ebenezer Assifuah equalized for Pau FC on Wednesday evening when the team drew 2-2 against Toulouse in the French Ligue 2.

The former Ghana U-20 star in the summer transfer window of 2020 joined the club in a move from Le Havre on a free transfer.

This season at Pau FC, Ebenezer Assifuah has impressed and continues to work hard for the team when called into action.

Featuring for his club in their away game against Toulouse yesterday, the striker put up a good performance and finished with a good goal.

In addition to a strike from Erwin Koffi, Pau FC earned a point at the end of the game with a brace from Vakoun Bayo proving crucial for Toulouse on the matchday.

Courtesy of the goal against Toulouse, Ebenezer Assifuah now has five goals and one assist after making 33 appearances in the French Ligue 2.

Join our Newsletter

News

Jones Kay Maafo is son of former Senior Minister, yaw Osafo-Maafo

Osafo-Maafo's son joins Ibrahim Mahama's Dzata cement as in-house doctor

Business

File photo

Inflation returns to single digit of 8.5% in April 2021

Entertainment

Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest

M.anifest goes hard on govt on latest single ‘We Dey Manage’

Africa

Rioters threw stones and destroyed a police cruiser

Policeman beaten to death in Congo Eid clashes

Opinions

Photo of rubbish heaped in a part of the Avenor road

Developing refuse dumping site at Avenor road; an eyesore!!!