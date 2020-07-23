Sports News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ebenezer Assifuah on target for French side Pau FC in friendly

Striker, Ebenezer Assifuah

Ghanaian striker Ebenezer Assifuah was on target for French side Pau FC in their 2-2 stalemate against Canet Roussillon FC in a friendly on Wednesday.



The 27-year-old opened the scoring for the newly-promoted French Lique 2 side in the 35th minute before the Championnat National 2 pulled parity through Hattab.



Pau regained the advantage with the second goal on the 70th minute courtesy Sambou Soumano before the visitors scored on the stroke of full time.



Assifuah is expected to continue his pre-season with the side with another friendly against a semi-professional team Saint-Gaudens on Friday.

