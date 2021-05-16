Ebenezer Assifiuah scores as Pau FC edge past Valenciennes in seven-goal thriller

Sports News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana forward Ebenezer Assifiuah was on the scoresheet for Pau FC in their 4-3 home win against Valenciennes in the French Ligue II on Saturday.



Pau FC have recorded two consecutive wins to move up from the relegation zone with the Ghanaian International scoring in those two games.



Itaitinga opened the scoring for Pau FC in the third minute with a beautiful strike.



The home side increased their lead through Victor Lobry in the 12th minute.



Ebenezer Assifiuah assisted Pau FC's third goal in the 16th minute scored by Mayron George Clayton.



The first home ended with Pau FC leading the tie 3-0.



On the 50th mark in the second half Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC to put the game beyond the reach of Valenciennes.



The away side pulled one back through Eric Vandenabeele in the 56th minute as the edge for a comeback started.



Laurent Dos Santos reduced the deficit with a goal for the away side in the 62nd minute with results at 4-2.



Zahana Haouari kept the hope alive for Valenciennes with his goal in the 84th minute.



Pau FC were able to hold Valenciennes from scoring to secure this important win.



Ebenezer Assifiuah has scored six goals in 34 appearances for Pau FC in the ongoing campaign.