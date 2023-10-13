Easy group - Ghanaians react to Ghana's 2023 AFCON group

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Many Ghanaians appear to be well pleased with Ghana's group for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana were pitched with Egypt - the most successful nation at the AFCON along with Mozambique and Cape Verde in Group B of the draw that came off on Thursday, October 12, 2023, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.



Some Ghanaians on social media, especially X(formerly Twitter), claim the Black Stars have been handed an easy group.



Many are only concerned about Egypt but believe Ghana can beat Cape Verde and Mozambique to progress from the group stage.



However, others hold opposing opinions citing the country's last AFCON outing as the reason they are not enthused about Ghana making it out of the group.



The Black Stars exited the group stage of the 2021 AFCON losing two games and drawing one. One of the defeats came against debutant Comoros who progressed at the expense of Ghana.



The 34th edition of AFCON will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024. It is the second time Ivory Coast has hosted the finals, having also welcomed Africa in 1984.





Check out some reactions below:





Ghana is topping this group — Nungua Cardi B???? (@ellyserwaaa) October 12, 2023

Easy draw tbh — mara dona (@mob_xx) October 12, 2023

Glory be to God — sixta sandhy (@SandhySixta) October 13, 2023

Comoros on my mind so no comments. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) October 12, 2023

Tariq Lamptey, Ashimeru, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Idrisu, joojo Wollacot, Daniel Amartey, Djiku, kamaldeen, Fatawu issahaku, Bukari Osman and many more no Dey sef still team set ???????????????????????????????? — #JAMZ ALBUM - Sarkodie (@holefredyankey1) October 12, 2023

Eii Egypt — Shanice A (@ShanniceyA) October 12, 2023

Ghana can not beat Egypt and Cape Verde so first round exist — Nkronso ???????? (@Mosesadidonkor) October 12, 2023

If we fail to qualify from this group de3 ERROR! #JoySports — Daniel Koranteng (@Dani77k) October 12, 2023

Easy group for Ghana ???????? — ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????? ✪ ⁂ ???? (@A_AndersonDenis) October 12, 2023

Egypt vs Ghana, an iconic fixture. Should be an easy group tho — Amr (@amrsxn) October 12, 2023

Ghana should get out of the group easy but as usual after 1st game we go do calculations https://t.co/aiJfuAUNVY — Wild ???????????????? (@wild_Cfc) October 12, 2023

Ghana will top the group. — Afia Empress ????????❤️ (@SistaAfia_) October 12, 2023

Easy group ???? we have Kudus — Omar ???????????? (@TerkpeteyDugba1) October 13, 2023

Easy qualification — Dickson???????? (@dicksonnnn19) October 12, 2023

I see Ghana qualifying in this Group — Tea Bread???????? (@Solowyse1) October 12, 2023

7 points looking likely — ASAMOAH GYAN JNR (@MarcosOsei) October 12, 2023

Easy group..very easy group for Ghana — Benjamin Gyamfi (@BenjaminGy64532) October 12, 2023

Softtttt — sasabonsam (@BonsamSasa) October 12, 2023

Ghana will top this group. ???????? — Ama ???? ???????? (@Ama_mansah1) October 12, 2023

A must qualification for Ghana ???????? — ????????Joel Oteng (@joel_oten) October 12, 2023

We know we will be out before the third match ????????. Politics will bring us home early — Officer Hai ????????‍♀️???????? (@Officer_Hai911) October 13, 2023

In about 40 years plus Ghana has to win the cup — East Rock (@yawagyei) October 13, 2023

