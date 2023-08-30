Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong thanks GFA for selecting Koforidua for the launch of the 2023/24 GPL

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In a gesture of appreciation, Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong has extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for choosing Koforidua as the prestigious venue for the grand inauguration of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League (GPL).



Seth Acheampong made this statement at the official launch of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League in Koforidua.



The launch was attended by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and Mark Addo, Vice President of the Association.



Executive Council Members Nana Sarfo Oduro and Linford Asamoah Boadu were all present. Eastern Regional Minister Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong was the special guest of honour. The launch was also attended by the Municipal Chief Executive for Koforidua Hon. Isaac Appau - Gyasi.



"I warmly extend my gratitude and my appreciation to the Ghana Football Association, the Executive Council for choosing our region that is the Eastern Region for this launch," he said.



"And I dare say that Koforidua for us in Koforidua which is the regional capital indeed in proximity is the closest to our national capital Accra,"



The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League will kick start on the weekend of Friday, September 15-18,2023.