Eastern Division Two League to kick-start on June 4th

Sports News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA) in consultation with affiliated Division Two clubs in the region has set June 4th 2021 as the commencement date for the Division Two league across the region.



At a meeting held by the RFA and its stakeholders, it was agreed that the first round of matches would begin from the 4th, 5th and 6th of June 2021.



This year’s league would have 75 affiliated Division Two teams grouped into eight zones of which zone one to six would feature 10 teams, zone seven nine teams, and zone eight would have six teams with selected match venues for all the zones.



Zones one to six with 10 teams at the end of the league would have the winner qualify to play in a sub middle league, while four teams would be relegated and zone seven which has nine teams would see the winner qualifies to play in sub middle league.



With zone eight where there are six teams, one team each would qualify to the sub middle league and another relegated respectively.



The winner of the league would automatically qualify to play in the National Division One league while there would be qualification slots for teams to play in the MTN FA cup.



Briefing the media after the stakeholders meeting, Mr. Linford Boadu Asamoah, RFA Chairman said after the league the number of teams would be reduced to 45, indicating that slots would be made for relegated teams from the National Division One league and also teams would be promoted from the Third Division league.



He noted that the RFA was proposing for a 50 club league next season, which he believed would ensure easy proper promotion and demotion of teams and would enable the association to meet the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) proposed 32 clubs for Division Clubs for all regions.



He explained that all the Covid-19 protocols would be adhered to and that the necessary measures would be put in place so that should in there be that a case is recorded then they will be able to trace the source.



He assured that there would be enough security personnel at the match venues to help maintain law and order so that the matches would be played in a peaceful atmosphere.



Mr. David Amankwah, President Galaxy FC expressed his excitement about the commencement of the league, but disclosed that the challenge he and his other club owners were confronted was with the selection of venues by the RFA to play the league matches.



He said he was expecting fair officiating from the referees and fair play from the teams so that fans can enjoy the game.