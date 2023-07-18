East Legon Football Academy pays courtesy on Kufuor

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: Bright Philip Donkor, Contributor

The Legon Football Academy (ELFA) has paid a courtesy call on the former President, John Agyekum Kufuor.



During the call on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at former President Kufuor’s residence at Peduase, in the Eastern Region, ELFA management seized the opportunity to seek his blessing, advice and encouragement for their upcoming trip to Hjorring, Northern Denmark.



The football academy is expected to participate in the prestigious Dana Cup tournament, a 10-day soccer event. It promises to be a stepping stone for the academy’s young players.



Receiving the team, the former president expressed his delight at receiving the team’s management and players and offered his support.



ELFA’s boss, Winston Yeboah Danso, expressed his excitement about the trip to Hjorring, Northern Denmark, for the 10-day soccer event, describing it as “one giant, baby step” in helping to inspire young players achieve their dreams of becoming professional athletes.



Encouragement



Kufour also shared words of encouragement with the aspiring athletes. Recognizing the dedication and determination required to succeed in the world of football, he highlighted the importance of discipline, teamwork, and continuous improvement in their field of work.



President Kufuor’s message of support resonated deeply with the young players, instilling in them a renewed sense of confidence and motivation. He also supported them with a cash donation to help offset some cost on their journey and preparation to Denmark.



As a token of gratitude and respect, ELFA presented a customized team jersey and a citation to Kufuor in recognition of his lifelong achievements and contributions to the nation.



The citation serves as a testament to his commitment to Ghana and his belief in the potential of young individuals to make a positive impact on society.



The ELFA team further expressed their sincere appreciation for Kufuor’s time and valuable words of encouragement, acknowledging his unwavering support for their journey to Denmark.



The academy, founded by Danso in 2019, has been running an after-school program catered to boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 16. Through regular and advanced training sessions, ELFA strives to unearth latent talents and transform them into “rare gems”.