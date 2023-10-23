Early preparations for All Star Festival 2024 with global engagement tour by The BAC Group

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: BAC Group Media

Organizers of the fast-growing off-season ALL-STAR FESTIVAL, The Business Africa Consulting Group (The BAC Group) has kicked off early preparations toward next June’s event.



The BAC Group announced a Global Engagement Tour of Europe, North America and Asia to meet stakeholders including Ghanaian international footballers, potential partners and sponsors. Chief Executive of The BAC Group, Dr. Ernest Koranteng has met some of these stakeholders in England and the United States. He has been explaining the plan for the comprehensive tour that is also expected to firm up discussions for the next international star for the event after Frank Kessie in 2022 and Avram Grant in 2023.



“ We have had the privilege of meeting some of our Ghanaian international players at their clubs already and spent significant time with the Black Stars team on their recent tour of the United States where they played their Male Soccer Team and Mexico in Charlotte, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee ‘. He noted.



Dr. Ernest Koranteng who is leading The BAC Group’s contingent on the Global Engagement Tour also explained the company’s efforts at ensuring the very best of Ghanaian stars and a big international personality is flown to Ghana in June for the 2024 edition at a yet-to-be confirmed venue following 2023´s successful event in Brong Ahafo cities of Sunyani, Berekum and Dormaa Ahenkro.



‘’ Jordan Ayew is one of the best Ghanaian players anywhere on the planet for a while now and we are privileged to have kicked off our tour with a meeting in his London base. He is a certainty for the event, alongside international teammates Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Jeffrey Schlupp and potential club mates in the English Premier league. We have also had the privilege of meeting legends of Major League Soccer in the United States, Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful who are upbeat about joining us in Ghana in June 2024’’. He explained.



The All Star Festival Global Engagement Tour ahead of the June 2024 event is expected to continue in Europe where the The BAC Group Team led by Dr. Koranteng is expected to meet with more international players in Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium and Greece. Dr. Koranteng explained that the only way to improve the June 2023 edition of the All Star Festival is to deepen the early preparations, continually engage stakeholders across star players, potential partners and sponsors and the host city.



‘’ In the coming days, The BAC Group will confirm the next host city of the All Star Festival for 2024 after the successes of Accra 2022 and Brong Ahafo 2023. Before these confirmations, we will continually deepen our engagements across the globe with our stakeholders, the players being at the top of the list, potential sponsors and partners. We have already been traveling around the globe for three weeks and we are going to return to Europe and go to Asia before we conclude the tour. We are open to local and international collaborations that will bring value to all involved’’. He said.







Dr. Koranteng concluded by reiterating the commitment of The BAC Group to growing the All Star Festival event during meetings with the President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr. Kurt Okraku and CEO of Aggregate Sports and former COO of Swansea City Football Club, Chris Pearlman in the United States.



According to him ‘’ We believe in this event so much, its uniqueness and potential to contributing to the business of football and sport in general in Ghana and Africa as a whole. There is no football festival of this magnitude that brings the kinds of stakeholders we target every year. We have been following inspiring examples across Europe and North America on how successful football off-season events continue to grow’’. He ended.







According to The BAC Group, the ALL-STAR Festival has an overarching aim of taking these star players to communities they ordinarily do not go to as part of engagements to deepen their relationship with the fans.



