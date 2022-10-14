Early exit from 2014 World Cup still hurt - Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda

Sports News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has said failure to progress from the group phase during the 2014 Mundial still hurts him.



After a brilliant performance in South Africa in 2010, Ghanaians were hopeful of an improved performance from the Black Stars in Brazil.



However, the four-time African champions exited the tournament in the group phase with just a point after three games.



“I have been in the World Cup once, that was 2014 so that’s the World Cup I can talk about."



"It wasn’t good for us the players because we couldn’t progress in the tournament but it was nice being in the World Cup. It’s good to play in the World Cup as a player."



“We couldn’t progress from the group stages so that was the most painful thing but it was a very good experience for some of us who were playing in the World Cup for the first time," he told 3Sports.



Ghana opened their campaign with a defeat against the USA before holding the eventual winners of the tournament, Germany to a 2-2 draw before losing 2-1 to Portugal.



The Black Stars will hope to improve at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which kick off from November 20 to December 18.



