Early exit from 2014 World Cup still hurt - Fatau Dauda

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, is still pained about Ghana’s failure to progress out of the group stages at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



Fatau Dauda played in two of Ghana’s matches at the 2014 World Cup as the Black Stars lost to Portugal, and the USA and draw with Germany.



“I have been in the World Cup once, that was 2014 so that’s the World Cup I can talk about," he told 3Sports.



The ex-goalkeeper noted that it was a good experience for the players, but their failure to make it out of the group stages for the first time was heartbreaking.



"It wasn’t good for us the players because we couldn’t progress in the tournament but it was nice being in the World Cup. It’s good to play in the World Cup as a player.



“We couldn’t progress from the group stages so that was the most painful thing but it was a very good experience for some of us who were playing in the World Cup for the first time," he added.



The Black Stars missed the 2018 World Cup in Russia but are back in the tournament after qualifying for the 2022 edition in Qatar.



The Black Stars have been placed in Group H and will come up against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



