Early Congress will disrupt Ghana’s preparations for Tokyo 2020 - Ben Nunoo-Mensah

Ben Nuuno-Mensah, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has said, having an early elective congress in March will disrupt Ghana’s preparation and participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



Despite the current leadership of the GOC’s tenure ending in March 2021, the president tabled a motion before Congress during their Annual General Meeting held last Tuesday at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium to have the elections in August after the Olympic Games but congress did not approve with 28-25 votes against the motion.



In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Nuuno Mensah said, having the elections after the Games would have been appropriate and would stabilize athletes’ preparation and focus, however, the members of the Committee kicked against the motion.



He explained that a lot had gone into Ghana’s preparation and participation in the Games and an elective congress in March would not be a good idea for the athletes who need to be focused on their preparation.



He added that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had issued accreditations and other logistics to officials who would be representing Ghana, therefore, it would have just been appropriate to wait till after the games.



The President who doubles as the President of the Ghana Weightlifting Association urged the Olympics working team to stay focus on working to achieve desired results at the Olympic Games.



So far, four Ghanaian athletes have qualified for the competition with two from athletics and the other two from boxing.

