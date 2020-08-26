Soccer News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

EXCLUSIVE: Midfielder Barbara Adu Gyamfi signs for Women Latina Calcio

Barbara Adu Gyamfi has been playing in Italy's lower-tier for the past three years

Midfielder Barbara Adu Gyamfi has signed a one-year deal for Women Latina Calcio, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively.



The 21-year-old is capable of playing in a defensive and offensive midfield roles.



The Kumasi-born has been playing in Italy's lower-tier for the past three years.



''I play mostly as a defensive midfielder, for my role models I don't have one particular because I learn from a lot (Makelele, Viera, Zidane) who are my role models,'' she told GHANASoccernt.com



Adu Gyamfi never featured for any of Ghana's national teams but looks forward to earning her first international cup.



''It will be a privilege and an honour to join the Black Queens in the near future.''





