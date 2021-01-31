Sports News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

ET Mensah reveals secret behind Ghana’s journey to maiden World Cup appearance

Former Sports Minister ET Mensah

Ghana’s former Minister of Youth and Sports, Enoch Teye Mensah has disclosed how successful their succession plan led the Black Stars to its first-ever FIFA World Cup finals in Germany, 2006.



According to the vibrant and outspoken former minister of sports, qualifying for the maiden edition of the World Cup by the senior national team came as a result of a “well structured and carefully executed plan” and not by chance or fluke.



Responding to questions from Angel FM’s Saddick Adams [Sports Obama] on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 following the final burial service of late President FLT J.J Rawlings, whom he served under as sports minister noted that their administration stick to a designated plan of activities after failing to make it to the Japan-Korea 2002, yielded a positive result and finally saw the West African country breaking the jinx and made it to the 2006 FIFA mundial hosted by Germany



“Ghana qualifying to the 2006 FIFA World Cup was the planning of the ET Mensah era at the Ministry of Youth and Sports under the Jerry John Rawlings administration” ET Mensah recounted to Floodlight Sports on Angel FM.



The longest Sports Minister to have served in the fourth republic, however, reiterated that since incumbent President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo was a better footballer during his days with ex-premier league outfit Republicans, incoming Sports Ministers for the Honourable position should not hesitate to put before the government with it laid down plans to help the office succeed.