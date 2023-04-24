EPL title race: Thomas Partey charges Arsenal to beat Man City at Etihad

Sports News of Monday, 24 April 2023

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has urged his teammates to aim at beating Manchester City at the Etihad to enable their chances of winning the Premier League(PL).



Arsenal, who are leading the PL table will face second-place and reining champions City, who are trailing just 5 points, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.



The Ghanaian entreated that the Gunners approach the game with a strong mentality and try to win against the odds.



“I think everything depends on us – we have to go [to City] with the mentality to play football and plays we know. And, in the end, we have to try and win.



“We have to approach it as a game in that we do everything that we did from the beginning of the season and I am sure we can win if we do that," he said as quoted by The Daily Mail.



Arsenal were held to a disappointing three-all draw against Southampton the last time out, which reduced the points gap to 5 with Man City having two games in hand.



According to Partey, despite the frustrating night on Friday, April 21, 2023, they need to keep their heads up and fight for a better result against City.



“It's normal that we feel frustrated after Friday as we could have done better. We worked so hard during the week for the game.”



“We cannot put our heads down because now is not the time to drop heads. We have to keep on fighting, we have to keep on pushing and in the end, we will get better results.”



Arsenal are on a poor run of a three-game winless streak with 6 matches remaining.



Manchester City, on the other hand, are in blistering form. They have won their previous five matches in the league with their last defeat dating back to February 2023.



Arsenal have not beaten Manchester City in an away fixture since 2010. City have won 8 out of their last 10 PL meetings against Arsenal at the Etihad, drawing two.





