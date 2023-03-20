EPL: Arsenal go eight points clear of Manchester City in title race 

Sports News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Arsenal opened up a commanding eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League with an ultimately comfortable 4-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.



Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for the Gunners, producing a fine left-footed finish after pouncing on a low cross from Bukayo Saka.



The latter doubled the hosts’ advantage after a clever and perfectly-weighted pass from Ben White had opened up the Palace defence.



Granit Xhaka latched onto a ball from Leandro Trossard to make it 3-0 early in the second half and although the manager-less visitors pulled one back through Jeffrey Schlupp, Saka struck again to seal the victory.