Dwarfs to relocate to Elmina Stadium

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: GNA

Ebusua Dwarfs FC will play its upcoming Ghana Premier League (GPL) and MTN FA Cup home matches at the Nduom Sports Complex in Elmina.



This is due to renovation works improving the pitch and other facilities at the Cape Coast Stadium to meet the required FIFA/CAF standards ahead of Ghana’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Ethiopia.



Dwarfs would however return to the Cape Coast Stadium after the Black Stars match for the remaining league and MTN FA Cup matches.



The Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Authority, and the Ghana Football Association are working feverishly to ensure that the Cape Coast Stadium is in the best of shape in line with FIFA standards to host all three World Cup qualifying matches of the Black Stars.



The Association would continue to engage all stakeholders to ensure that Ghana hosts the upcoming qualifying match against Ethiopia next month and subsequent ones successfully at the Cape Coast Stadium.