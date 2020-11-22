Sports News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Dwarfs coach confirms fans were at the stadium to support Eleven Wonders

Ernest Thompson is coach of Ebusua Dwarfs

Ebusua Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson has confirmed that there were fans at the Ohene Ameyaw Park to watch the game between his side and the home team Eleven Wonders in matchday two of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The Sports Ministry and Ghana Football Association have issued a directive on all Premier League games to be held behind closed doors due to a spike in the coronavirus cases.



However, in the game played on Friday at the Ohene-Ameyaw Park, television footage showed fans at the stadium cheering the home side which goes against the directive on games to be played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Confirming the number of spectators at the venue contrary to the directive on games to be held behind closed doors, Ernest Thompson said, “It would have been better if they opened a free gate. There were a lot of people at the venue yesterday.



There were close to 400 to 500 spectators at the venue”, he told George Mahamah on Happy Weekend Sports on Happy 98.9fm.



“At the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, the rules are adhered to so I don’t see why it's not being applied here in Techiman”, he added.



The Ghana Football Association has issued out the number of persons to be at the venue on match day per the directive on games behind closed doors.

