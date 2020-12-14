Sports News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Dwarfs Coach left heartbroken after Medeama loss

Coach Ernest Thompson Quartey

The Head Coach of Ebusua Dwarfs has described his side’s home defeat to Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League as heartbreaking.



The Mysterious Boys welcomed Medeama to the Cape Coast stadium on Saturday in a premier league match week 5 encounter.



Prior to the game, Dwarfs held an unbeaten status at the venue and were confident of not dropping points against a Medeama side who were winless in their previous games.



However, expectations were not met as an Agyenim Boateng goal secured a win for the away side.



Speaking at the post-match press conference, Coach Ernest Thompson Quartey opined that Dwarfs played better and deserved not to lose.



The gaffer went further to describe the defeat as very heartbreaking.



“Well, I’m lost for words. We came in very determined, we played very well, we created a lot of chances but we couldn’t actually put the ball where we had to,” Ernest Thompson Quartey told the media.







“It’s really heartbreaking when you know you are playing well and you concede.



“Just a slip and you’re punished. We took our foot off the pedal just in a second and we were punished,” he added.



Despite being hurt by the loss, Ernest Thompson Quartey wants his side to quickly leave it behind and switch focus to the next games.



“I will not blame anybody because the boys actually played their hearts out.



” We don’t have to cry over spilled milk. It’s lost we have to put that behind us and keep our focus,” he concluded.



Dwarfs currently lie 15th on the league log with 4 points amassed from 4 games played.



They next face Legon Cities at the Accra Sports stadium.

