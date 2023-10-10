Dutch side Ajax yet to win a game after Mohammed Kudus left

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Dutch Eredivisie outfit, Ajax Amsterdam, has encountered a challenging period not winning a single game since the departure of Ghanaian star midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, from the club in August.



Kudus left Ajax at the beginning of the 2023/24 season to join Premier League side West Ham United for a transfer fee of 43 million euros in August.



During his time at Ajax, the Ghanaian player made a significant impact, featuring in 87 matches, where he scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists over his three-year period.



However, in his final matches for the club, Kudus played just three matches, scoring four goals and one assist.



His last memorable performance was in Ajax's 4-1 victory over Ludogorets in the Europa League, where he netted a hat-trick to bid farewell to the club.



Since Kudus's departure, Ajax has faced difficulties securing victories.



In fact, the last time the Dutch club won a match was the one in which the 23-year-old midfielder, Kudus, featured against Ludogorets.



Over their last seven matches, Ajax has failed to secure a win.



The team has managed to score only six goals while conceding a staggering 13 goals.



Out of these seven games, Ajax has secured three draws and suffered defeat in four matches.



Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus appears to have settled in well at West Ham United, having netted three goals in eight games he has featured in so far.



The player scored two goals in West Ham's 3-1 triumph over FK TSC in the Europa League and notched his debut Premier League goal against Newcastle.





Checkout Ajax results after Kudus left below;







