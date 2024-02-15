Dutch player Jeremie Frimpong showcases dance moves on D Black’s song

Sports News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Dutch player of Ghanaian descent, Jeremie Frimpong showcased his dancing skills when he jammed to D Black’s song featuring Castro.



Jeremie Frimpong exhibited some 'Azonto moves' and leg works as if to say he had spent most of his life in Ghana.



The player was dancing to the song titled ‘Personal Person.’



Some of his friends could be heard speaking the local Twi language behind the video while the player was dancing.



Jeremie Frimpong’s celebration comes after scoring the third goal for Bayer Leverkusen in their 3-0 win over Bayern Munich to go 5 points clear on the Bundesliga table.



The former Man City player who was born to Ghanaian parents chose to represent the Netherlands at the senior level.



