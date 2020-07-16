Sports News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch defender Kees Luijckx believes Mohammed Kudus can succeed at Ajax

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Netherlands and Silkeborg IF defender, Kees Luijckx, has said he is optimistic that Black Stars forward Mohammed Kudus will enjoy a successful stint with Ajax Amsterdam.



The Ghana forward has today wrapped up a 9 million Euros move from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland to the Dutch Eredivisie giants on a 5-year deal.



Though Kees Luijckx believes the fee for the winger will put pressure on him to perform at Ajax, he has also indicated that he sees the teenager excelling at the club because of his abilities.



"It is a huge amount for Nordsjaelland. That amount will put pressure on Ajax for Kudus himself. Anyway, there is always pressure when you play at a top club”, Kees said.



"I saw a statistic pass that he has made the most successful dribbles in all of Europe. Then you can think: well, in the Danish league. But on the other hand: many teams play defensive here. He always takes the initiative, which makes him an attractive player for the public”.Kees Luijckx concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.