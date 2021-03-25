Dutch-born duo Luckassen brothers opt to play for Ghana

Sports News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Dutch-born brothers Kevin and Derrick Luckassen have opted to represent Ghana at the international level, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.



Kevin (27) and Derrick Luckassen (25), are brothers with Brian Brobbey, who, unlike his brother, took his father's last name.



Kevin Luckassen, who is on the roster of Turkish Süper Lig side Kayserispor and Derrick, who is also on loan at Kasımpaşa from PSV Eindhoven, have decided to commit their international future to the African giants.



Ghana coach Charles Akonnor has already approached their younger brother Brian Brobbey over a nationality switch.



However, Kevin and Derrick have taken the lead in deciding to represent Ghana at the international level.



"If my brothers have a problem with something, I try to help them," Kevin Luckassen said.



"We are all very ambitious. Brian benefits from that. He has already seen what can come your way. Once he is satisfied, we will say something. There is still room for improvement. I think he needs that too. He's the four of us the most sloppy about everything. "



Brobbey, who will join the German Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig, in July 2021, is yet to make a decision on his international future.