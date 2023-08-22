Dutch-born Ghanaian Ernest Poku sets new record after providing two assists in AZ Alkmaar’s win over Waalwijk

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian youngster Ernest Poku has set a new record after grabbing two assists in AZ Alkmaar's 3-1 victory against RKC Waalwijk in the Eredivisie on Sunday.



The 19-year-old has now become the third youngest player to provide two assists for AK Alkmaar in a game.



He comes after Myron Boadu and Dabney Dos Santos, who were 18 and 19, respectively when they provided two assists in a game.



Ernest Poku started the game from the bench at the Mandemakers Stadion. He came on to replace Ruben van Bommel in the 46th minute.



After 36 minutes, AZ came very close to scoring, but a corner kick by Yukinari Sugawara only struck the crossbar via an RKC defender. The Alkmaarders went down just before the break. When the ball struck Dani de Wit's hand, referee Alex Bos pointed to the spot. Michiel Kramer scored from the penalty spot for the home squad.



In the 54th minute, Vangelis Pavlidis of AZ scored with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Pavlidis's goal was assisted by substitute Ernest Poku.



A goal from Dani de Wit and a second goal from Vangelis Pavlidis, assisted by Poku, made sure AZ Alkmaar walked away with the three points.



AZ will play Vitesse in their next league game.



