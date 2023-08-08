Dutch-born Ghanaian Elvis Manu leaves Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker, Elvis Manu, has officially ended his contract with Bulgarian Parva Liga side, Botev Plovdiv, through mutual agreement.



Elvis Manu made his move to the Yellow and Black last summer from Polish club, Wisla Krakow, but was subsequently loaned to FC Groningen, who unfortunately faced relegation to the second tier of Dutch football.



Despite his stint at FC Groningen, Manu's desire to prolong his stay with the Dutch club did not materialize. He returned to Bulgaria, only to see limited action, playing a mere 73 minutes for Botev since the beginning of the season.



The announcement of Manu's departure from the club was made by Botev's coach, Stanislav Genchev, following their disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Arda Karz on Friday.



He is a journeyman with regards to his club football career. Manu started out at Feyenoord Rotterdam and has just left his 13th professional club.



The 29-year-old has featured for the Netherlands at all youth levels but without a senior cap.