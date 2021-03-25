Dutch-born Brobbey and brothers reveal 'dream' of playing for Ghana

Sports News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Dutch-born brothers Brian Brobbey, Kevin and Derrick Luckassen have revealed a "dream" of representing Ghana at the international level.



The three brothers are being courted to represent the four-time African champions at the international level.



Kevin (27) and Derrick (25) have opted to represent Ghana at the international level, while their brother Brian Brobbey is undecided.



"Playing together is of course a dream", says Kevin Luckassen. "And our parents come from there. The papers have already been arranged for Derrick and me. Brian has not decided yet.



"The national coach of Ghana called him recently. But he now has the full focus on the Dutch Juniors and Ajax. Brian is not doing things."







