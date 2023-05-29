Dutch Eredivisie: Mohammed Kudus features for Ajax in final day defeat to FC Twente

Sports News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus was in action for Ajax on Sunday afternoon for the team’s final game of the 2022/23 Dutch Eredivisie season.



In the away fixture, the Black Stars attacking midfielder started in the attack for his team in the game against FC Twente.



While Ajax would play well in the first half, it was not enough to secure the side a win at full-time.



Before the first-half break, Dusan Tadic scored with an assist from Brian Brobbey in the 31st minute to take the lead.



Unfortunately, a no-to-good performance in the second half let the away team down.



FC Twente took advantage and scored three times through goals from Manfred Ugalde, Julio Pleguezuelo, and Vaclav Cerny to come from behind to secure a 3-1 win.



Kudus Mohammed, 22, played 30 matches for Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie. He finished the campaign with 11 games and three assists.



The talented player is expected to be part of the Ghana squad that will face Madagascar in the AFCON qualifiers in June.