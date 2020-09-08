Sports News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Durable, GFA theme for the month of September

The monthly theme initiative forms part of GFA's communication strategy on COVID-19

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is pleased to announce “Durable” as the theme for the month of September, 2020.



Durable means being able to withstand wear, pressure, or damage; hard-wearing.



Durable is a perfect word for the month of September as Professional football in Ghana has been on a halt since mid-March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic resulting in the cancellation of the 2019/2020 season.



Regardless, the GFA has devised a durable strategy that has yielded a long-term result awaiting the lifting of the ban on contact sport.



Durable can be likened to our current situation where players, coaches, supporters and other stakeholders continue to wait for the return of football. The GFA is working assiduously with the government COVID-19 task force on the possible return of football. As we soldier on earnestly and anxiously waiting for things to return to normalcy, all we need is durability.



The challenges and difficulties brought upon us by COVID-19, all we can do as industry players is to hang on to hope, observe the protocols, stay safe, stay home as much as possible, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers and wash hands with soap under running water to survive the current predicament.



Currently, the COVID-19 spread in Ghana has reached over 44,700 confirmed cases.



As we mark the month of September, the GFA calls on all Ghanaians to continue to support the #BringBackTheLove campaign for our football with “Durable.”

