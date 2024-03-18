Dunkfest 2024 slated for AIS, Airport-Accra

Sports News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dunkfest is a premier entertainment basketball tournament for young athletes with an affinity for hooping to compete and showcase their skills, from ankle-breaking crossovers to jaw-dropping dunks.



This event will provide an opportunity to discover talents and create a battleground where the best will come and prove themselves.



This year’s edition will be held on Saturday 6th April, 2024 at the Association International School, Airport-Accra and will feature a vibrant display of art and culture, family gathering, food, drinks and exhibition and captivating musical performances from the melodic King Promise, Wendy Shay and Olivetheboy.



The event will also showcase the richness that diversity brings to our society and bring families and schools from different backgrounds together to socialize and cheer on their favourite teams and individuals as they aim for a shot at greatness.



Dunkfest is a party on the field event. Party on the field is an Afrobeats and Amapiano festival designed with the aim of amplifying the African culture and sound across the globe.