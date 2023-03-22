Dumsor forces Super Eagles to abandon training ahead of AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

The Super Eagles trained in the dark after the lights at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja failed to come on.



Members of the team were seen in a viral video leaving the stadium in the darkness as the generator also refused to start.



The Super Eagles will take on Guinea-Bissau in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday at 5 pm.



According to several reports, the players struggled to train under the cover of darkness because they began training at 6 pm.



The popular blog, Team Nigeria UK said: "Stadium Generator refuses to start hence training was called off as the evening gets darker"



Coach Jose Peseiro and his players managed to plot their tactics for just about an hour before the main bowl was covered in total darkness.



Despite that, the Portuguese coach continued with the session for some time before it ended, and players then made their way out of the facility.



One wrote: "Super Eagles were unable to complete their training today because there was no power at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja."



"Coach Jose Peseiro was unhappy and he left with the team in an 18-seater white bus. The Super Eagles did not arrive at the stadium in their official branded bus."



