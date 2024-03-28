Dumsor: Coach Opeele 'cries' over Tema General Hospital situation

Sports News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng, is one of many Ghanaians incensed by the erratic power situation that has led to the lives of newly-born babies being threatened at the Tema General Hospital.



The intensive power outages cut across the country but the peculiar situation of Tema General Hospital was brought to light by a hospital staff who was alarmed that lives could be lost if urgent measures are not instituted.



Following the viral video, a number of issues have emerged, including the supposed death of two babies. This report has however been denied by the hospital.



Coach Opeele Boateng, who chanced on a viral video of a baby in a power-less incubator, expressed anger at the situation.



Opeele claimed that the video filled him with sadness to the extent he shed tears at the situation.



“I can't stop shedding tears watching this and juxtaposing it with the pomposity and insults from those who are to supervise this. Our future generation will be in a big mess if we can't manage the common 30 million citizens today. I wonder how 60 million will be in future. Sad!” he wrote.



Coach Opeele, who is an avowed supporter of the presidential campaign of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has equally been very critical of the government over the recent power situation.



He was particularly offended by a statement from Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, asking Ghanaians demanding a power supply timetable to create one themselves.



The former assistant coach of the national U-17 side expressed shock at the comments made by the minister on Monday, March 25, 2024.



Reacting to this via his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Coach Opeele wrote, "I am speechless! SMH."



In a subsequent post, Coach Opeele warned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that they risk losing the 2024 election if their members are not whipped in line.



Coach Opeele, who has been very vocal with his support of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, said that "arrogance and self-aggrandizement" will cripple the NPP's chances of winning the elections.



"Phony, unaccountable, untrustworthy and arrogant attitude would not break the 8. NPP UNEXPECTEDLY won power from the NDC in 2016 and pronounced, 'Ghanaians are not fools.' In 2024, Ghanaians won't be fools to vote for a display of arrogance and self-aggrandizement! Be humble," he stated.





I can't stop shedding tears watching this and juxtaposing it with the pompousity and insults from those who are to supervise this@InterBoyGH our future generation will be in a big mess if we can't manage common 30 mln citizens today. I wonder how 60 mln will be in future. Sad! https://t.co/e9RHXnUe3p — Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng (@CoachOpeele) March 27, 2024

EK/AE