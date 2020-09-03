Boxing News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Duke Micah optimistic of winning dream World title

Duke Akwetey Micah aka Babyface Terminator

Undefeated Ghanaian bantamweight boxer, Duke Akwetey Micah says he’s very optimistic of winning the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) bantamweight title in the near future.



Known as the Babyface Terminator, Micah will square off against Filipino opponent, John Riel Casimero on September 26 in the United States.



The Ghanaian boxer who hails from Accra will be fighting on Showtime’s Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view card which will be one of five world championship fights on the bill.



With Micah being the only obstacle standing in his way, Casimero has already declared his intention of also winning and unifying the weight division.



But speaking in a virtual press conference held on Monday, Duke Micah disclosed that he is focused on winning the title.



“I’m coming there to win. This is my dream. This is what I’ve set my mind on since my childhood,” he said. “I’ve always dreamed to be a world champion and I’m so thankful to be taking on Casimero, one of the best boxers from the Philippines, because I know he’s a very good opponent. That’s what I want and what the fans want to see, so we have to make it exciting.



Micah (24-0, 19 KO) mounted the ring twice in 2019 defeating Luis Suarez Cruz in two rounds and another victory over Janiel Rivera in December.



Despite being tagged as an underdog, the 2012 Olympian says he’s fully prepared to realize his childhood dreams of becoming a world champion.



“The people who think I don’t have a chance are not in my shoes. I know he’s a good boxer but this is what I’ve been doing since my childhood,” he said. “Whatever anybody else thinks, I’m the one in the ring, so nobody else’s thoughts really matter. I know this won’t be an easy fight for me, but it’s what I’ve always wanted.



“I was so happy when I got the call for this fight, it’s like a dream. I’m fighting somebody who is a world champion, so I have to be happy. You have to fight the best to be the best. That’s why I’m so excited for this opportunity.”



Micah’s opponent holds a world title in three divisions and he is determined to maintain his winning streak over the Ghanaian boxer who has been training in the United States since the Coronavirus pandemic.

