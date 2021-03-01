Sports News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Dreams write to King Faisal to request for the transfer of talisman Kwame Peprah

Kwame Peprah has been instrumental in the GPL this season having scored 8 goals in 15 games

Dreams FC have shown serious interest in signing King Faisal Babes striker Kwame Peprah as they continue to strengthen their team, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The Believers have officially written to King Faisal requesting for transfer of talisman Peprah at the end of the 2020/2021 campaign.



The budding attacker has been instrumental in the Ghana Premier League this season having scored 8 goals in 15 games.



He netted a hat-trick for King Faisal when they came from three goals down to beat Berekum Chelsea 4-3 in the league.



Peprah has also won the man of the match award on about three occasions.



Asante Kotoko SC, Hearts of Oak, and Medeama SC have all been linked with the proven goal scorer.



Dreams have also contacted Great Olympics for the services of star midfielder Gladson Awako as they eye the Ghana Premier League title next season.



