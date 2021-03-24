You are here: HomeSports2021 03 24Article 1213357

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Dreams FC youngster joins Israeli side FC Ashdod on loan

Israeli Premier League side FC Ashdod have secured the signing of Dreams FC midfielder Abdul Zakaria Mugeese.

Mugeese completed a transfer to the Blood and Gold outfit on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old penned a one-year deal after passing his mandatory medical test.

The contract could be extended based on his efforts during his stay.

Mugeese was a member of the U-20 side that clinched the 2021 WADU Cup.

He was on loan at Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders before the WAFU Cup tournament.

