Dreams FC to play CAF Confederation Cup group games at Cape Coast Stadium

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dreams FC will be honouring their games in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage at the Cape Coast Stadium when the competition begins next month, GHANAsoccernet.com can report



The debutants hosted their home games in the preliminary round at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana's capital.



Dreams eliminated Guinean side Milo FC de Kankan and FC Kallon of Sierra Leone to book their spot in the group phase for the first time in history.



The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the change of the venue through a circular.



During the draw ceremony last Friday, Dreams were placed in Group C alongside Nigerian side Rivers United, Club Africain, and fellow debutants Academica do Lobito.



The 'Still Believe' outfit will start their journey at away in Tunisia against Africain before hosting Rivers.



Their last two home games will be against Academica do Lobito and the reverse fixture against the Tunisian club.



Dreams, in their maiden participation in the Confederation Cup, will be hoping to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition.



The Confederation Cup group phase games will start on Sunday, November 27, 2023, through to Sunday, March 3, 2024.