Dreams FC steal the match to sign ex-Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso - Report

Ex-Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso

Ex-Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso is set to sign for ambitious Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.



According to a publication by Footballmadeinghana, both parties have held positive talks ahead of completing all the paperwork.



Esso is available on a free transfer after parting ways with giants Hearts of Oak two weeks ago.



He was linked with Asante Kotoko who are seeking to re-stock with quality players after the appointment of Nana Yaw Amponsah as the club's Chief Executive.



Dreams FC have signed striker Ali Huzaif [formerly of Tano Bofoakwa] and Abel Manomey [formerly of Accra Great Olympics].



Esso joined Hearts of Oak in February 2018 on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract at Ebusua Dwarfs.





