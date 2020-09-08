Sports News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Dreams FC snap up highly-rated attacker Agyenim Boateng from Nzema Kotoko

Agyenim Boateng Mensah is joining Dreams FC on a four-year deal

Dreams FC have acquired highly-rated attacker Agyenim Boateng Mensah from Nzema Kotoko FC ahead of the upcoming season.



The budding talent is joining the 'Still Believe' outfit on a four-year deal with his unveiling imminent.



Mensah was outstanding in the Division One League last season with excellent performances.



The youngster was leading goalscorer in Zone Two before the league was terminated due to the coronavirus outbreak.



Karela United FC were also in the chase for the signature for the prolific attacker.



He is expected to partner Joseph Esso and Abel Manomey in the new Dreams attack for the 2020/2021 campaign.





