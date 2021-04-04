Dreams FC share spoils with Inter Allies after 1-1 draw

Sports News of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Dreams FC on Sunday afternoon shared the spoils with Inter Allies FC after both teams settled for a 1-1 draw at the end of their encounter at the Theatre of Dreams.



The two clubs today locked horns in Dawu to honour a date on matchday 18 of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Following a bright start to the match, Dreams FC took an early lead through poster boy Joseph Esso.



The highly-rated attacker who is said to be on his way out of the club converted a penalty kick to give the home team the advantage.



Although Dreams FC will continue to play well, an equalizer from Richard Arthur in the 16th minute restored parity for Inter Allies FC.



In the second half of many chances, both teams failed to score and hence have picked one point each at the end of the encounter.