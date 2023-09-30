Dreams FC secure CAF Confederations Cup group stage spot after eliminating Kallon FC

Sports News of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dreams FC shared the spoils with Sierra Leone side Kallo FC in the second leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup to progress to the group stage.



The Ghanaian side held Kallon to a 1-1 stalemate to secure qualification to the group stage in their debut appearance in the competition.



Dreams won the tie 3-2 on aggregate after beating Kallon 2-1 in Ghana two weeks ago.



Dreams in their quest to make history, eliminated Milo FC 3-2 on aggregate in the first round, beating them 2-1 in the first leg before drawing one-all in the second leg.



They have become the second Ghanaian team to reach the group stage of the competition since Asante Kotoko in 2019.





EE/NOQ