Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Dreams FC's Ibrahim Issah wins Man of the Match gong

Winger Ibrahim Issah is proving to be the unsung hero at Dreams FC this season after winning the man of the match award On Wednesday.



He scored a brace for the Still Believe Lads in the comprehensive 3-0 win over WAFA SC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.



Issah has now scored four goals in 8 matches and beginning to find his feet in the Ghana Premier League.



The former Awudu Issaka Academy trainee has the qualities to play in any position up front.



Midfielder Sulemana Fahadu opened the scoring for Dreams FC in the 53rd minute with a powerful strike.



Then Issah scored in the 77th minute before adding another in stoppage time to seal the win.