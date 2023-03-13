Dreams FC's Ameenu Shardow appointed new Black Stars manager

Sports News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

According to Nkrataasem.com, Dreams FC administrative manager Mohamed Ameenu Shardow has been named the new Black Stars team manager.



Shadow, according to the report, will start the stated job with immediate effect as Ghana prepares for the forthcoming 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Angola later this month.



Ghana will meet Angola in a doubleheader this month for a spot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Cote D'Ivoire in January of next year.



The Black Stars of Ghana will meet Palancras Negras at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023, before traveling to Luanda for the rematch on March 27, 2023.



Ghana is joint top of Group E with four points from two games, having won 3-0 over Madagascar and drawn 1-1 with Central African Republic in June of last year.



New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton will be officially unveiled in Kumasi on Monody March 20th ahead of the game.