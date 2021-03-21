Dreams FC releases 28-man squad for GPL second round

Sports News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Young midfielder Mohammed Baki Jiji Alifoe has been included in Dreams FC’s squad for the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



The enterprising player is the only addition by the Dawu based club during the transfer window as they seek to continue their good form from the first round of the campaign.



The ‘Still Believe’ lads had a strong finish to the first half of the season despite a shaky start.



Coach Vidislav Viric made only one addition to his squad as he remains confident in the team from the first half of the season.



Currently placed 6th on the table and just five points behind leaders Karela, the Believers are hoping for a top-four finish to the campaign.



Below is the full squad for the second round:



