Sports News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Dreams FC name new management team

Ameenu Shardow

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC has announced its new management team ahead of the start of the 2020/21 football season.



The new management structure has been approved by the Board after a meeting held on Thursday.



Former Administrative manager Ameenu Shadow has earned promotion as the club’s new General Manager.



He previously held the administrative position.



Derrick Okraku has been appointed as the Club’s media manager.



Below is the new structure of the club



Board



Mohammed Jiji Alifoe



Prince Abdul Hamid



Kurt E.S Okraku



General Manager



Ameenu Shadow



Deputy Manager



Enoch Agyare Addo



Secretary



Theresa Slippi-Mensah



Finance



Augustine Afful



Head, Dreams Media



Derrick Okraku



Community and Supporters Relations



Alhaji Yusif Iddrisu



Medical



Dr Yusif Andani

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.