Sports News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Dreams FC name new management team

Listen to Article

Ameenu Shardow Ameenu Shardow

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC has announced its new management team ahead of the start of the 2020/21 football season.

The new management structure has been approved by the Board after a meeting held on Thursday.

Former Administrative manager Ameenu Shadow has earned promotion as the club’s new General Manager.

He previously held the administrative position.

Derrick Okraku has been appointed as the Club’s media manager.

Below is the new structure of the club

Board

Mohammed Jiji Alifoe

Prince Abdul Hamid

Kurt E.S Okraku

General Manager

Ameenu Shadow

Deputy Manager

Enoch Agyare Addo

Secretary

Theresa Slippi-Mensah

Finance

Augustine Afful

Head, Dreams Media

Derrick Okraku

Community and Supporters Relations

Alhaji Yusif Iddrisu

Medical

Dr Yusif Andani

