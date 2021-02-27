Sports News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Dreams FC interested in Great Olympics star Gladson Awako

The Great Olympics captain has popped up on the radar of the Dawu based club

Dreams FC have joined the tall list of clubs interested in diminutive midfielder Gladson Awako.



The Great Olympics captain has popped up on the radar of the Dawu based club following his outstanding displays for Accra outfit.



The 30-year-old is also under the lenses of Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak.



But Dreams are poised to make a move for the player before the end of the second transfer window.



Meanwhile, Great Olympics have slapped an amount of GHC 250,000 for any club ready for the former FIFA U-20 World Cup winner.



Gladson Awako was named player of the Month for December following his splendid performances for the Dade Boys.



His enterprising displays has also earned him a call up to the senior national team, and he is currently in camp with the Black Stars.



Dreams FC sit third on the Premier League table after a good run in 2021, which has seen them lose only one game and are in contention for a title fight.