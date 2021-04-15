Dreams FC confirms Joseph Esso’s move to Algeria

Sports News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have confirmed Joseph Esso’s move to Algerian side MC Algers.



Esso still Believe lads prior to the start of the 2020/21 season after failing to extend his stay with Hearts of Oak has been impressive, netting 11 after 19 matches.



Rumour had it that, the Black Stars forward has signed for the Algerian club becoming the third player from Ghana to join a club in Algeria in the ongoing campaign.



However, the Dawu based club has publicly announced his departure from the club.



A statement from the club reads,“Following an initial request and subsequent negotiations, Dreams Football Club has agreed in principle to the transfer of player Joseph Esso to Mouloudia Club d’Algers”



“Esso will thus complete the transfer to the Algerian club subject to passing a mandatory medical and finalization of paperwork”,



He is expected to ink a three and half year deal should negotiations go through in Algeria.