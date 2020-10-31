Sports News of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

Dreams FC complaint referred to ethics committee

Management of Dreams FC levelled the complaint against Board Chiarman of Tano Bofoakwa FC

The Ghana Football Association has received and referred a complaint letter from Dreams FC to the Ethics Committee.



In the letter which was dated October 27, 2020 Dreams FC reported the allegations of influence peddling which was allegedly made by Board Chairman of Tano Bofoakwa FC, Mr. Yaw Boateng Gyan.



Dreams FC alleged that Mr. Yaw Boateng Gyan has unjustifiably put the good name of their club into disrepute by suggesting that unnamed officials of Dreams FC influenced the exit of player Andrews Appau from the National U20 team.



In accordance with the provisions of Ethics of the Association, the GFA Ethics Committee will initiate proceedings on the matter and determine the veracity of the allegations made by the Board Chairman of Tano Bofoakwa FC or otherwise and take appropriate actions.

