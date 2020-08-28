Sports News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC coach hails ‘important’ Joseph Esso signing

Esso has signed a two-year deal with Dreams FC

Assistant coach of Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC, Edwin Torto has described the signing of former Hearts of Oak striker, Joseph Esso as ‘important’ as the Dawu based club strengthened their squad ahead of 2020/2021 season.



The 23-year-old moved to the Still Believe lads on a two-year deal as a free-agent after his contract with Accra Hearts of Oak expired last month and has officially been unveiled as a player of Dreams FC.



Esso was one of five players who parted ways with the Rainbow colours after failure to extend their contract with the management of the club after their contract elapsed.



After being chased by clubs in Ghana and abroad including, Hearts of Oak rival, Asante Kotoko, Esso, swerved all to join the Dawu based club.



Edwin Torto in an interview with Koforidua based Bryt FM expressed joy following the signing of Joseph Esso and has described his arrival as important.



“Joseph Esso signing is important and it has come at the right time. His arrival is going to help us because it is a very big signing”



“After realizing that his contract has expired we told management to do their best to sign him, lo and behold we have captured him. We were smart enough to beat competitions from other big clubs. The entire Dreams FC family is happy with this acquisition” he said.

