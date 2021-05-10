Dreams FC coach fumes over officiating after Kotoko loss

Sports News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: GNA

Vladislav Viric, Head Coach of Dreams FC, has expressed disappointment over officiating following their 3-1 loss against Asante Kotoko in a match-day 23 encounter of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL).



Referee Andrews Awurisa early in the second half awarded a controversial penalty to Kotoko with Abdul Ganiyu stepping up and putting the home side in front from 12 yards likewise another controversial decision that went in favour of the away side early in the first half.



Speaking at a post-match interview after their loss, the gaffer said he was gutted about the penalty decision that went against them.



“I’m not in a good mood because today players on the pitch didn’t decide who was going to win. It wasn't an easy game especially when it was 1-1 but then something happened which is not football,“ he said.



According to Vladislav, referees go through courses so as to better the game but not to ‘kill’ teams and was saddened with certain decisions of the match officials.



Vladislav admitted that his team had not been too good in their last three matches especially in the final third where they have struggled to score more goals.



Dreams would host King Faisal in a match-day 24 encounter slated for the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Wednesday.