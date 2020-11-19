Sports News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Dreams FC coach Winfred Dormon pleased with players’ commitment

Logo of Dreams FC

Dreams FC head coach Winfred Dormon has lauded the commitment level of his players despite drawing a blank against Inter Allies in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League opener.



The Still Believe lads commenced their season with a 0-0 draw against Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday night.



Speaking in his post-match presser, the gaffer bemoaned his side’s profligacy in front of goal but commended the efforts of his players.



“The commitment and desire was there, the only missing ingredient was the final phase of the team in terms of putting the ball at the back of the net but we will regroup and come back stronger,” he told Dreams media.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.