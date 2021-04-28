Dreams FC coach Vladislav Viric satisfied with draw against Legon Cities

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Dreams FC head coach, Vladislav Viric has expressed his satisfaction following their 1-1 draw with Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The Still Believe lads came from behind to snatch a vital at the Accra Sports stadium in their matchday 21 encounter.



Hans Kwoffie gave Legon Cities the lead in the 34th minute of the game, but after the recess, Abdul Jalilu drew the visitors level as both sides shared the spoils.



"The game is played in two halves and it’s wrong to only perform in the second half," coach Viric Dreams media.



"I expect that going forward, we play well in both halves."



Dreams FC are 6th on the league table with 31 points, five points adrift leaders, Medeama SC.



The Dawu-based side will welcome Hearts of Oak to the Theater of Dreams, Dawu on Sunday, to mark week 22 of the ongoing 2020/21 league season.